"Amit Shah Equating Opposition With Animals Disrespectful": Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi said there was a collapse in government due to complete financial mismanagement, demonetization and implosion of the financial system.

Share EMAIL PRINT Rahul Gandhi made the statement on the fifth round of his visit to poll-bound Karnataka. (File) New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi today hit out at BJP chief Amit Shah's remarks equating opposition parties with animals, saying that the "disrespectful statement" reflected his "mentality" and tore into the PM Modi rule, alleging there is a collapse of government.



Mr Gandhi said the party chief and BJP-RSS considered that there were only two "non-animals" in the country-Amit Shah Shah and PM Modi- and that dalits, tribals, minorities and even his own party leaders "worthless".



The Congress chief made an acerbic attack on PM Modi saying, "there is a basic loss of control and you can see that...you can see that in Modi's demeanour, you can see it in his expression, you can see it in his speeches."



In an all-round attack on PM Modi rule, he alleged there was a collapse in government due to complete financial mismanagement, demonetization and implosion of the financial system.



"Nirav Modi is an example, Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi, Piyush Goyal.... they are all examples," Mr Gandhi said.



On the fifth round of his visit to poll-bound Karnataka, Mr Gandhi addressed rallies and roadside meetings in Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts and spoke to reporters.



"Calling the entire opposition animals...see according to Amit Shah and the basic vision of the BJP RSS - there are only two non-animals in this country. There is Mr Narendra Modi and there is Mr Amit Shah," Mr Gandhi told reporters.



"Everybody else as far as they are concerned are animals.



That's fine, that is the way they look at the world. It is a disrespectful statement, but we don't take what Mr Amit Shah says with too much seriousness," Mr Gandhi said.









