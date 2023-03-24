'No Judge Disqualified Them': Priyanka Gandhi On Slurs By BJP Leaders

In a scathing attack on the BJP, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said Rahul Gandhi, who now stands disqualified as member of parliament, was called 'Mir Jafar' and insults were hurled at the Congress family.

Earlier this week, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra called Rahul Gandhi the present-day Mir Jafar of Indian polity and said that he has to apologise for his remarks in the UK. Rahul Gandhi, while in UK, had questioned the state of democracy in India.

"Be it the BJP spokespersons, ministers, MPs ministers or the PM himself, they keep criticising my family, Rahul ji, Indira ji, my mother, Nehru ji and use abusive language. They say some or the other bad thing about them. This is an ongoing thing. The country knows it," Priyanka Gandhi told reporters after attending a meeting at the Congress headquarters.

"No judge has pronounced a two-year-sentence against them or disqualified them," she added.

#WATCH | Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra speaks on Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as MP pic.twitter.com/CHYztT4f7H — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2023

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha, a day after he was convicted by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case.

"My brother raised the issue of Adani and that is why all this is happening. There was a stay on the (defamation) case and after my brother made that speech in Parliament about Adani why was the case suddenly revived," she said.

This family raised the voice of the people of India and fought for the truth for generations, she added further.

Priyanka Gandhi said Rahul Gandhi would not bow down as he belongs to a family whose members have nurtured democracy by their blood.