'Rahul Gandhi Deserves Credit For Victories,' Says Omar Abdullah

Rahul Gandhi took over as Congress Chief a year back. (File)

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday congratulated Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for his party's success in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh assembly polls.

The three states were previously ruled by the BJP.

"Congratulations to the Congress & especially to its leader Rahul Gandhi for the great success in these elections. He took the blame & the brickbats for all the set backs & now deserves the credit for these victories. It was nice to have something to celebrate on counting day," Abdullah tweeted.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister slammed the BJP for dismissing suggestions that the party's electoral reverses in the Hindi heartland states were a reflection on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his policies.

"And for my friends in the BJP - you can't blame Rahul Gandhi for losing elections & not apply the same yardstick to Modi ji. If those were Rahul's losses then these 3 heartland state losses belong to the Prime Minister & his policies," Abdullah said.