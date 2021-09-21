'Rahul Gandhi Created History In Punjab': Navjot Sidhu On New Chief Minister

Charanjit Singh Channi was sworn in as Chief Minister of Punjab on Monday

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday said Rahul Gandhi has created history by making Charanjit Singh Channi the first Dalit Sikh Chief Minister of the state. "I feel proud that Rahul Gandhi Ji has created history in Punjab. The fibre of the Constitution has been honoured and such a kind man (Mr Channi) has started solving the problems of common men today," Mr Sidhu said.

Speaking to reporters, Sidhu said, "Today I witnessed how a Chief Minister of a state should be. I am so happy that he has started addressing the problems of people as soon as he took over the office. Today is a special day. History has been created."

Taking to Twitter, the Congress also shared Mr Channi's photograph with the hash tag "Punjab with Congress" and said, "The Congress believes in empowerment, opportunity and equality for all. We will deliver."

Mr Channi was sworn in as Chief Minister of Punjab on Monday. Governor Banwarilal Purihot also administered the oath of office to Congress leaders Sukhjinder S Randhawa and OP Soni as Deputy Chief Ministers of the state.

On Sunday, after several rounds of talks, Mr Channi was selected for the post by the party high command, following Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation.

Mr Singh on Saturday submitted his resignation to the Governor, following months of infighting between him and Mr Sidhu.

Mr Sidhu took charge as the Punjab Congress chief in July.