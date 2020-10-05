Congress Leader Dies Of Covid. Rahul Gandhi Posts His Video On Hathras

The Yogi Adityanath government will soon be out of power, Naseeb Pathan said in the video.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday paid tributes to former Uttar Pradesh (UP) legislator Naseeb Pathan who died of COVID-19 on Sunday.

In his condolence tweet, Mr Gandhi also shared a video showing Mr Pathan - in hospital - criticising the Yogi Adityanath government's handling of the Hathras case and the state police's high handedness against opposition leaders.

"Congress leader from UP, former MLC and CLP president Naseeb Pathan sahab passed away due to coronavirus. My sympathies with his family. Before leaving, Naseeb sahab gave a very important message. I am sharing this with you and paying heartfelt tributes to him," Mr Gandhi tweeted today.

The video shows Mr Pathan speaking about the Hathras controversy from Gurugram's Medanta Hospital, where he was being undergoing treatment.

"The way in which police did injustice and atrocities on our former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Vadra), party's UP chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, and other senior leaders and workers has angered me," Mr Pathan is seen saying in the video.

"Suppressing the Opposition's voice is a very dangerous sign. This shows that the government will soon be out of power," the late leader added.

Rahul Gandhi was allegedly manhandled and briefly detained by the UP police on Thursday on his way to Hathras to meet the family of the 20-year-old woman who was allegedly gangraped by a group of men last month. She died days later at a Delhi hospital. Mr Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra finally met the family on Saturday.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Hathras case amid massive outrage across the country over the alleged gang rape and the hurried cremation of the victim by the cops in the dead of the night.