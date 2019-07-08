Rahul Gandhi Condoles Death Of 29 In Yamuna Expressway Bus Accident

Rahul Gandhi said he is pained by the news of the accident on Yamuna Expressway

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday condoled the death of 29 passengers in a bus accident in Uttar Pradesh.

Twenty-nine people were killed and 18 injured after a Lucknow-Delhi state-run bus skidded off the Yamuna Expressway and fell into a large drain in UP in the early hours of Monday.

Rahul Gandhi said he is pained by the news of the accident on Yamuna Expressway.

"I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who died in the accident. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said in a Facebook post.

