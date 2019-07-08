29 Dead After Bus Skids Off Yamuna Expressway, 20 Rescued

The bus skidded off Yamuna Expressway and fell into a drain 15 feet below

Twenty-nine people were killed when the bus in which they were travelling in skidded off the six-lane Yamuna Expressway and fell into a large drain, 50 feet below. Seventeen people were injured.

The 165-km-long expressway connects Noida with Agra in Uttar Pradesh. The bus, carrying 46 people, was going from Lucknow to Delhi when the accident happened this morning, the police said.

"One sleeper coach passenger bus travelling from Lucknow to Delhi met with an accident on Yamuna Expressway," the Uttar Pradesh Police tweeted.

According to reports, the driver fell asleep just before he lost control of the heavy vehicle on the expressway near Agra.

In a video, the rescuers, their feet half buried in wet mud as they walked about the debris, are seen pulling out bodies from the twisted metal parts of the white bus, whose roof had been ripped off in the middle by the force of the impact after it smashed the safety railing and fell on the black waters of the large drain.

One Sleeper Coach passenger bus travelling from Lucknow to Delhi met with an accident on Yamuna Expressway. It fell into the side fall about 15 feet deep.



20 passengers rescued so far. Efforts are on for the rest.



The injured people have been taken to hospital, said the district magistrate. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid his condolences and asked the authorities to give all help to the injured and the families of those killed in the accident, the Chief Minister's Office in Lucknow said.

