IAF Officer's Wife Killed After Being Hit By Speeding Car On Yamuna Expressway

The wife of a junior warrant officer of the IAF died while their two daughters sustained injuries after they were hit by a speeding car from behind on the Yamuna Expressway here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place when Indian Air Force's Junior Warrant Officer Deviprasad Mishra, posted in Delhi, was going to Agra along with his wife Kislay (40) and daughters Jigyasa and Adamya in their car, said Superintendent of Police (Rural) Trigun Bishen.

He added that they halted in the Sureer police station area to answer nature's call.

Mr Bishen said that a speeding car coming from the Noida side hit the IAF official's wife and their two daughters as they came out of their vehicle.

Police said the intensity of the hit was so high that Kislay was thrown from the underpass bridge on the Naujheel-Raya road and she died on the spot.

Station House Officer of Sureer police station Narendra Singh Yadav said that the deceased's body has been sent for postmortem examination, adding efforts are on to trace the speeding car's driver.

