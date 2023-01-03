3,000 Km Covered, Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra Enters UP Today

Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will resume from Uttar Pradesh today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will resume from Uttar Pradesh today after a nine-day break. The Yatra has covered more than 110 days and over 3,000 km so far.

The Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra and Haryana. It will culminate in Jammu and Kashmir.

It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress has claimed.

After the Yatra, which ends in Srinagar on January 26, the Congress will launch the 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' campaign, aimed at spreading the message of the Yatra.

According to sources, the former Congress president has entrusted sister and AICC national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with the responsibility of leading the 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' campaign across the country, with a special focus on women.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said, "After the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress will launch a two-month 'Hath Se Hath Jodo Campaign'. As part of this initiative, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will lead foot marches and rallies with women members in every state capital to spread the message of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

Sources further informed that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would lead a wave of marches with women cadres in March, focusing on rising inflation and its impact on the public, especially the middle class. Other issues related to women will also be a top rallying point.