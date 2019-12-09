Rahul Gandhi Attacks PM Modi, Says Women Can't Step Out Without Fear

Rahul Gandhi further targeted PM Modi on political issues such as demonetisation and GST.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for maintaining silence over rape incidents in the country.

"India has become the rape capital of the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi maintains silence over rape incidents. His MLA in Uttar Pradesh was accused of a woman's rape, he maintained silence. The women are being burnt, shot down and raped in the country but PM Modi maintains silence," said Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a rally at Hazaribagh district's Barkagao, where five farmers were killed while protesting land acquisition by the state government two years ago.

"Women and farmers are being targeted with bullets. Women cannot step out from their houses without fear," Rahul Gandhi said.

"PM Modi claims to protect farmers. Whereas, the farmer's land is being snatched. When farmers protest, they are killed. We had brought the Land Acquisition Act to protect farmers' land. As per the Act, farmers' land cannot be acquired without permission of the Panchayat but PM Modi opposed it. PM Modi asked his Chief Minister not to implement the Act," said Rahul Gandhi.

"PM Modi claims to fight against corruption, but his Jharkhand Chief Minister is the most corrupt politician," he alleged.

He further targeted PM Modi on political issues such as demonetisation and GST.

"PM Modi's face is shown on TV because your (People) money is being handed over to Adani and Ambani. Have you seen PM Modi embracing farmers or poor people but you have seen him embracing the industrialists? This government is being run for only 10 to 15 industrialists. The PSUs are being handed over to these companies. The Centre is ending the government employees' pension," said Rahul Gandhi.

"Under the UPA regime, the economy was growing and the world used to learn from India. The economy of the country has worsened under the Modi government. There is an environment of hatred in the country," the former Congress chief said.

"Modi government is waiving the loan of rich people but ignoring poor and farmers. This will not be tolerated. There cannot be two forms in the country. We need single where a loan of both poor, farmers and rich are waived off," he added.

Rahul Gandhi promised to increase the minimum support price (MSP) of paddy from existing Rs 1300 per quintal to Rs 2500, waiving the loan of farmers upto Rs 2 lakh and implementing 27 per cent reservation to back caste people. He also promised to implement the land acquisition Act in Jharkhand if voted to power.