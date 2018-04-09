Rahul Gandhi Attacks Modi Government Over Unnao Custodial Death

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been emphasising "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (Save the girl child, educate her)" campaign, Mr Gandhi said in a tweet that it was a case of "Beti Bachao, khud mare jao (Save the girl child, get killed)."
"A young woman accuses a BJP MLA of rape. Instead of arresting the MLA, the police takes the father of the youth in custody. Immediately afterwards, he is dies in police custody. This accused MLA is still roaming free," he said.
A day after the girl tried to set herself on fire outside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence, alleging police inaction in her gang rape by Unnao legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, her father died in police custody on Monday.
Following this, the Uttar Pradesh government suspended four police officers, including the Station House Officer of Makhi, Ashok Shukla, and three constables, and arrested four persons who were aides to the MLA.