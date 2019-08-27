'Stealing From RBI Won't Work': Rahul Gandhi Attacks Centre Over Payout

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi hit out at the centre over the record payout from the RBI

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi today made lacerating comments on the Reserve Bank of India approving a record Rs 1.76 lakh crore payout to the government, a move that he alleged was the same as "stealing from the RBI".

"PM & FM are clueless about how to solve their self created economic disaster. Stealing from RBI won't work - it's like stealing a Band-Aid from the dispensary & sticking it on a gunshot wound," Mr Gandhi tweeted.

The record payout by the RBI comes at a time when there are signs of severe stress in several sectors, from housing to manufacturing. The total payout of Rs 1.76 lakh crore includes Rs 1.23 lakh crore as dividend and Rs 52,640 crore surplus capital, the RBI said in a statement. The dividend payment includes Rs 28,000 crore already transferred to the government in February, before the national election.

"Rs. 1.76 lakh cr given to the govt by RBI is almost the exact same amount missing from Budget 2019 announcement. Where was that money spent? Why was it missing from the Budget? Looting the RBI like this only devastates our economy further & reduces credit rating of the bank," the Congress party tweeted.

The amount of transfer this year is more than double the Rs 68,000 crore that the RBI provided last year. It exceeds the centre's budget estimate of Rs 90,000 crore as dividend from the RBI this year.

The centre last week said it will infuse Rs 70,000 crore to public sector banks to boost economic growth from a five-year low. Analysts say this amount may come from the RBI payout.

In October last year, there was much debate among the opposition parties, economists and the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over reports that the centre was considering to use a never-used legal provision in trying to resolve disagreements with the RBI. One of the provisions in Section 7 of the Reserve Bank of India Act allows a state-backed board of directors to exercise all powers of the central bank.

This prompted former RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya to speak out, warning that toying with the central bank's independence could lead to dire consequences.

