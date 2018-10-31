Modi Government Said To Cite Never-Used Powers In Talks With RBI

The law cited by the government is Section 7 (1) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, said sources.

The government has cited a never-used provision in trying to resolve disagreements with the central bank, which could lead to the Centre directing the monetary authority to do its bidding if invoked, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The central bank has received letters from the government seeking Governor Urjit Patel's views on issues including the authority's handling of weak state-run lenders, tight liquidity in the market, and resolving bad loans at power generators, the people said, asking not to be identified because they aren't authorized to talk to the media. The law cited by the government is Section 7 (1) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, according to the people.

The law empowers the government to consult and give instructions to the governor to act on certain issues that the state considers to be in public interest. The letters prompted Deputy Governor Viral Acharya's hard-hitting speech on Friday, in which he warned that toying with the central bank's independence could lead to dire consequences, the people said.

Representatives at the Reserve Bank and the Finance Ministry weren't immediately available for comment.