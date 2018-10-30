NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Economy

"RBI Looked Other Way", Says Arun Jaitley On Loan Excesses: 10 Points

Comments from Mr Jaitley came after RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya warned that undermining a central bank's independence could be "catastrophic".

Economy | | Updated: October 30, 2018 13:05 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'RBI Looked Other Way', Says Arun Jaitley On Loan Excesses: 10 Points

Government officials have recently urged RBI to relax its lending restrictions on some banks.

The public spat between the government and the central bank became bitter on Tuesday as Finance Minister Arun Jaitley criticized the top banking regulator for failing to prevent credit excesses by banks between 2008-2014.The comments from Mr Jaitley came after Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s Deputy Governor Viral Acharya on Friday warned that undermining a central bank's independence could be "potentially catastrophic". This upset the government which felt that the RBI should not have gone public on differences between the monetary and fiscal powers of the country, news agency Reuters had reported earlier, citing sources.
Here are 10 latest updates on this big story:
  1. "The central bank looked the other way when banks gave loans indiscriminately during 2008 to 2014," Mr Jaitley said.
  2. Earlier, an official, based in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office, said that it was "very unfortunate" that the RBI took the matters public. "The government is very upset. It was not expected from the RBI," Reuters quoted the official as saying. Government officials fear that making the rift public could tarnish the country's image among investors, Reuters reported quoting sources.
  3. Another official said that it was vital that what happened between the government and the RBI should have been kept confidential. "The government respects the autonomy and independence of the RBI but they must understand their responsibility," the official said.
  4. Mr Acharya's speech was an indication that the RBI is pushing back hard against government's pressure to relax its policies and reduce its powers. In his speech to top industrialists, Mr Acharya cited the Argentine government's meddling in its central bank's affairs in 2010 as an example of what can go wrong. That led to a surge in bond yields that badly hurt the South American economy.
  5. "Governments that do not respect central bank independence will sooner or later incur the wrath of financial markets, ignite economic fire, and come to rue the day they undermined an important regulatory institution," Mr Acharya had said.
  6. Government officials have recently urged RBI to relax its lending restrictions on some banks, and the Centre has been trying to trim its regulatory powers by setting up a new regulator for the country's payments system.
  7. The Centre has also been pushing the central bank to part with some of its Rs 3.6 lakh crore surplus to help bridge the fiscal deficit and finance its welfare programmes.
  8. Government officials were particularly angry that Mr Acharya launched the attack while PM Narendra Modi was about to head to Japan for talks with his Japanese couterpart Shinzo Abe, sources told Reuters
  9. The finance ministry was also worried about how markets would respond to Mr Acharya's public comments. However, they felt more relaxed after domestic indices rose on Monday. The gains were largely a result of a separate announcement by the RBI about an injection of liquidity through government bond-buying.
  10. Government officials believe that RBI Governor Urjit Patel has some responsibility for the controversy, and he cannot expect an extension of his current three-year term - which ends next September - "as his right", reported Reuters quoting sources. (With Reuters inputs)


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

RBI versus govenmentRBI government rift

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveDonald TrumpRBIRahul GandhiSania Mirza Shoaib MalikTamil NewsLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusBreast CancerDengue FeverFastrackAmwayAir Purifiers

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top