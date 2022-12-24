"24x7 Hindu-Muslim Hatred Being Spread": Rahul Gandhi In Delhi - 10 Facts

During the Red Fort speech, Mr Gandhi said, "Hindu-Muslim hatred is being spread 24x7 to divert your attention from real issues."

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined the yatra this morning. Later, actor Kamal Haasan came to walk with the Gandhis when the march was nearing the Red Fort.

"I have walked 2,800 km, but did not see any hatred. When I turn on the TV, however, I see violence," Mr Gandhi said. Today is the last day of the yatra in this phase. Mr Gandhi and his team will go on a nine-day break, after which the yatra will resume.

"The media is a friend. But it never shows the reality of what we say because of a gag order from the backstage...But this country is one, everyone wants to live in harmony," he said.

Mr Haasan, the founder of the Makkal Needhi Maiam, said initially people came to him to say that joining the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra and walking with Mr Gandhi would be a costly political mistake.

"I asked myself, this is the time the country needs me. Kamal, my inner voice said, bharat todne ki nahi jodne ki madad karo (help unite the country, not break it)," Mr Haasan said.

The actor did not speak about political alliances. His party, which contested its first election in Tamil Nadu in April 2021, had lost the electoral battle.

The Congress's yatra entered Delhi from Haryana this morning. Sonia Gandhi, wearing a mask, walked with Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for a few minutes before the yatra reached Ashram Chowk in Delhi for the morning halt.

Mr Gandhi has said the centre is coming up with excuses to stop the yatra. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had written to Mr Gandhi to consider stopping the march if Covid protocols could not be followed.