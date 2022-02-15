Arvind Kejriwal Can Be Found At Terrorists' Homes, Says Rahul Gandhi

Punjab elections: Rahul Gandhi also attacked Amarinder Singh and PM Modi.

Raising the pitch ahead of Sunday's Punjab elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a stinging attack on Aam Aadmi Party boss and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, seemingly accusing the rival of being soft on terrorists and untrustworthy on national security.

"Whatever happens, a leader of Congress will never be seen at the house of a terrorist. The biggest leader of the Jhaadu (the election symbol of the AAP) can be found at the home of a terrorist. That's the truth," Mr Gandhi said at a rally in Barnala.

The comment was seen as an obvious swipe at Mr Kejriwal who had stayed overnight at the residence of a former Khalistani terrorist in Punjab's Moga during the 2017 elections.

Taking on Mr Kejriwal, the Congress leader claimed those seeking "one chance" to form the government will "destroy Punjab" and the state "will burn".

"Punjab is a border and sensitive state and only the Congress party understands Punjab and can maintain peace in the state... we know if peace is gone then there will be nothing left," he said.

"Those who are making promises to you, saying 'ek baar mauka do', they will destroy Punjab. Punjab will burn, remember my words," the Congress leader said, attacking the AAP.

In his most unsparing campaign speech in these elections, focusing heavily on security and welfare, Mr Gandhi also attacked former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who quit the Congress after a power struggle last year, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Captain Singh was removed by the party last year for hobnobbing with the BJP, Mr Gandhi said, urging party workers to ensure that the Congress comes to power with a majority and wins 70-80 seats in the 117-member assembly.

Praising incumbent Chief Minister Charanjit Channi, Mr Gandhi said he meets people warmly and hugs them, but he had never seen Amarinder Singh doing so.

"Have you ever seen Amarinder Singh hugging a poor man, I have never seen him doing so. And the day I realised that Amarinder Singh and BJP have relations, that day Congress party removed him," he said.

Mr Gandhi said unlike Amarinder Singh, Mr Channi took a series of steps to provide relief to common consumers by lowering power tariffs and waiving outstanding dues.

"Amarinder did not do these works, which Channi did in two minutes," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.