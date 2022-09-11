Rahul Gandhi Amused As Tamil Nadu Women Discuss His Marriage

Rahul Gandhi interacting with MNREGA workers in Tamil Nadu.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several other members of the party are on a 150-day long 'Bharat Jodo' yatra to protest against rising prices and unemployment. During the yatra, Congress leaders will interact with people and conduct rallies in several parts of the country. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh shared an amusing incident that took place when Rahul Gandhi was interacting with a group of women in Tamil Nadu.

During the interaction, the woman said that since Rahul Gandhi loves Tamil Nadu, they are ready to get him married to a Tamil girl.

"During Rahul Gandhi's interaction with women MGNREGA workers in Marthandam this afternoon, one lady said they know RG loved Tamil Nadu & they're ready to get him married to a Tamil girl," Mr Ramesh tweeted.

"RG looks most amused & the photo shows it," he added.

A hilarious moment from day 3 of #BharatJodoYatra



During @RahulGandhi's interaction with women MGNREGA workers in Marthandam this afternoon, one lady said they know RG loved Tamil Nadu & they're ready to get him married to a Tamil girl! RG looks most amused & the photo shows it! pic.twitter.com/0buo0gv7KH — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 10, 2022

Congress' 'Bharat Jodo' yatra will cover 12 states and two Union territories, and a distance of 3,750 km from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu to Jammu and Kashmir over a period of five months.

There will be mega rallies in 22 major cities.