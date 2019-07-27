Rs 25,000 Fine For 5-Star That Billed Actor Rahul Bose Rs 442 For Bananas

Rahul Bose's video complaint went viral on Twitter on Monday after he roasted the hotel for charging him Rs 442 for two bananas.

All India | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: July 27, 2019 20:16 IST
Rahul Bose's video triggered a wave of memes on Twitter.


Chandigarh: 

The public relations nightmare for a five-star hotel in Chandigarh, peeled for trying to charge actor Rahul Bose Rs 442 for two bananas, refuses to died down.

Tax authorities have fined JW Marriott Rs 25,000 for violating regulation by collecting tax on an excepted item, news agency ANI reported on Saturday.

"You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn't harmful to your existence?" the 51-year-old Shaurya star said.

The incident unleashed a wave of memes and jokes on Twitter with people sharing what soon came to be known as their "Rahul Bose Moments".

Even branded Twitter accounts joined the fun.

Amid the disaster online, the Excise and Taxation Department in Chandigarh also visited the hotel and seized documents related to the sale.

JW Marriott is yet to comment on the episode. Rahul Bose, who was shooting for a film in Chandigarh, left for Amritsar the following day.



Trending

Rahul BoseGSTBananas

