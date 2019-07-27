Rs 25,000 Fine For 5-Star That Billed Actor Rahul Bose Rs 442 For Bananas

Rahul Bose's video triggered a wave of memes on Twitter.

The public relations nightmare for a five-star hotel in Chandigarh, peeled for trying to charge actor Rahul Bose Rs 442 for two bananas, refuses to died down.

Tax authorities have fined JW Marriott Rs 25,000 for violating regulation by collecting tax on an excepted item, news agency ANI reported on Saturday.

Fine of Rs 25,000 imposed on hotel JW Marriott by Excise and Taxation Department, Chandigarh for violation of section 11 of CGST (illegal collection of tax on an exempted item) in connection with actor Rahul Bose's tweet over the price of two bananas served to him by the hotel. — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2019

On Monday, Rahul Bose's video complaint went viral on Twitter after he roasted the hotel for charging him Rs 442 for two bananas.

"You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn't harmful to your existence?" the 51-year-old Shaurya star said.

You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn't harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd#goingbananas#howtogetfitandgobroke#potassiumforkingspic.twitter.com/SNJvecHvZB — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) July 22, 2019

The incident unleashed a wave of memes and jokes on Twitter with people sharing what soon came to be known as their "Rahul Bose Moments".

Even branded Twitter accounts joined the fun.

Western Railway can take you at many tourist spots around the western zone of India. Travel easy with WR at an affordable price (approx. fare for Sleeper class). #RahulBoseMoment#WRKiSawaripic.twitter.com/El6iap7vpN — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 26, 2019

Protect your family from financial insecurity after you at the cost of 2 bananas and protect them from the lemons that life might give them. 😄 #RahulBoseMoment#RahulBosepic.twitter.com/OszdmEuSPH — Policybazaar (@policybazaar) July 25, 2019

Amid the disaster online, the Excise and Taxation Department in Chandigarh also visited the hotel and seized documents related to the sale.

JW Marriott is yet to comment on the episode. Rahul Bose, who was shooting for a film in Chandigarh, left for Amritsar the following day.

