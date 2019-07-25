People Share Their 'Rahul Bose Moments' After His Viral Hotel Bill Video

The 'Rahul Bose moments', as they are being referred to, have been curated into a very entertaining list by Twitter.

People on Twitter are sharing their own hilarious 'Rahul Bose moments'.


On Monday, actor Rahul Bose shared a video complaining about the amount he was charged for bananas at a luxury hotel. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor was billed Rs 442 for two bananas - a fact that both amused and angered Twitter. Now, inspired by his video, people are sharing their own stories of being overcharged for different things.

The 'Rahul Bose moments', as they are being referred to, have been curated into a very entertaining list by Twitter. But before that, in case you missed it, take a look at Rahul Bose's now-viral video:

The video has inspired people to come forward with their own hilarious stories of being overcharged. Take a look at some of them below:

Which of these made you laugh out loud? Let us know using the comments section.

