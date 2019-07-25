People Share Their 'Rahul Bose Moments' After His Viral Hotel Bill Video

People on Twitter are sharing their own hilarious 'Rahul Bose moments'.

On Monday, actor Rahul Bose shared a video complaining about the amount he was charged for bananas at a luxury hotel. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor was billed Rs 442 for two bananas - a fact that both amused and angered Twitter. Now, inspired by his video, people are sharing their own stories of being overcharged for different things.

The 'Rahul Bose moments', as they are being referred to, have been curated into a very entertaining list by Twitter. But before that, in case you missed it, take a look at Rahul Bose's now-viral video:

You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn't harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd#goingbananas#howtogetfitandgobroke#potassiumforkingspic.twitter.com/SNJvecHvZB — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) July 22, 2019

The video has inspired people to come forward with their own hilarious stories of being overcharged. Take a look at some of them below:

My Rahul Bose moment was paying 125 rupees for one masala paapad — Rahul Roushan (@rahulroushan) July 24, 2019

My Rahul Bose moment was buying Saffron for the first time.



Roommate had asked me to get some from the store on Eid, I didn't know the price, I just said bas aadha kilo hi de de. Shopkeeper looked at me in surprise, told me the price, asked me to check how much I actually need. — Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) July 24, 2019

My very own Rahul Bose moment last year pic.twitter.com/qmf4mE62mq — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) July 24, 2019

Whole India's #RahulBose moment is this, 200 for small 220 for medium 250 for large pic.twitter.com/VEx0Mj6G2w — वि j य (@vijayrnair) July 25, 2019

My Rahul Bose Moment was paying Rs. 30/- for my auto journey from Majestic Bus Stand to Majestic Bus Stand. — Tushar Sharma (@ReticentReveler) July 25, 2019

I am so gareeb that i dont even have any Rahul Bose moment :( — Tanvi Mahajan (@is_enticing) July 25, 2019

Raju:- My Rahul Bose moment is after paying 1cr Rupees I Got Babaji Ka Thullu 😁😬😅 pic.twitter.com/qvr7K2HJJK — Pathey 🤯 (@paa_they) July 24, 2019

Which of these made you laugh out loud? Let us know using the comments section.

