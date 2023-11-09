Ragpicker In Bengaluru Finds 'Dollars Worth 25 Crores' In A Pile Of Garbage

The dollar notes were laced with chemicals

A ragpicker found a bag with 23 bundles of US dollars in a pile of garbage in Bengaluru. The value of the dollars in Indian currency is Rs 25 crore.

Salman Sheikh, the ragpicker, found the bundle on November 1.

Surprised at the discovery, Mr sheikh kept the bundle with him and took it to his boss, Bappa, on November 5.

The boss then contacted social activist Kali Mullah, who, in turn, contacted the police Commissioner.

Soon after, Bengaluru Polce Commissioner, B Dayananda, summoned them.

Hebbal Police station has been tasked with investigating the case.

The notes are laced with chemical and police suspect it the handiwork of gangs engaged in Black Dollar Scam.

The currency notes have been sent to the Reserve Bank Of India to determine if they are fake or real.