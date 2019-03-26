'Not Enough Focus On Joblessness,' Raghuram Rajan Tells NDTV: Highlights

Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan speaks with NDTV.
New Delhi: Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan talks about his new book 'The Third Pillar' in an interview with Nidhi Razdan of NDTV, says that the book is about how the system works, and how it is not working, even in the west.
Here are the top 10 quotes from Raghuram Rajan's interview:
- Today even if you have a high-school degree you don't get a job. We have great jobs for people leaving premier institutions like IIMs, etc, but that is not the case for a majority of students leaving schools and colleges which are not of that level of repute.
- On nationalistic movements: They create friction within the country and it also creates friction between countries.
- On the leaked NSSO jobs report: The youth are looking for jobs... there is a great hunger for good jobs in India, but not as many to offer. There is not enough focus on joblessness.
- On Rahul Gandhi's announcement of basic minimum income promise: What matters is the details. Is it going to be an add-on or substitute a bunch of things? How do we get to the poor? We have seen over time that giving money directly to the people is often a way of empowering them. They can use that money for the services they need. What we need to understand is what are the things or schemes (subsidies) that will be substituted in the process.
- We need to have a strong internal economy. That should be the focus of elections this time. China has focused on going strong economically first. Now we can see they have a pretty significant army and defence. We also need to enhance our growth rate.
- On demonetisation: It might be useful to go back and see how that decision was taken. What is the learning from this? There is a need for self-examination, based on actual data. The government needs to ask if it worked or didn't and then improve.
- Having a strong internal economy is essential for better national security.
- We need to bring greater transparency between the government and the private sector.
