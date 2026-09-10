Raghav Chadha Targets AAP Government, Announces Anti-Drug Yatra In Punjab

Launching a sharp attack on the Bhagwant Mann government over Punjab's drug problem, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Wednesday alleged that narcotics remain easily available in the state, including through "home delivery", and announced a statewide 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra' from September 18 to 30.

Chadha said the yatra will begin from four different locations across the state and focus on the BJP's roadmap to make Punjab drug-free. He said the party would present its detailed plan and strategy during the campaign.

Targeting the Mann government over the recent death of Gulzar Singh, Chadha questioned its claim of having curbed drugs in the state.

He alleged that Gulzar Singh had raised concerns about the worsening drug situation and was subsequently subjected to pressure and harassment that drove him to take his own life.

Chadha also alleged that a BJP delegation was prevented from meeting Gulzar Singh's family and offering condolences. He claimed the government was now on the defensive over the drug issue, alleging that "home delivery" of drugs continues in the state.

Taking a broader swipe at the AAP government, Chadha said Punjab had reached a stage where people were standing in queues for drugs just as they would for ration, questioning how the government could claim the menace had been eliminated.

The announcement of the yatra comes as the drug issue increasingly emerges as a key political battleground ahead of the Assembly elections, with the BJP seeking to make it a major campaign plank against the Mann government.