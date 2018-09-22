Rahul Gandhi's Speech Attacking PM Modi Over Rafale Deal: Highlights

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is addressing the media on the Rafale deal controversy. Former French President Francois, who dropped a bombshell yesterday by telling a French journal that the Indian government proposed Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence as the India partner for the 36 Rafale jet deal, has said he stands by his statement, his office told NDTV today.
Here are the highlights of Rahul Gandhi's press conference:
- "Desh ka chowkidar chor hai (the country's guard is a thief)," Congress president Rahul Gandhi said.
- "It is a question of the dignity of the office of the prime minister. Not just that it is a question of our nation's security, of the security of our soldiers."
- "What is staggering is that the prime minister is still silent on it. Not a single word from him. Here you have the former president of France who met the PM one-on-one made such a big revelation."
- "The former French president has clearly and categorically said that the prime minister himself suggested the name of Anil Ambani's company."
- "He (Mr Hollande) says that in the meeting with the prime minister he was told that this was his only option."
- "It is now for the prime minister to clear his name... We are absolutely convinced that the prime minister is corrupt. And one thing is for certain... that the chowkidaar of the country is actually a chor."
- "I am telling you that earlier too, President Macron told me that there is no secrecy clause on the price... that the people of India could be told about the price at any time. Then there was a statement and the Defence Minister made a statement in parliament. But I was there... so were others... and if we dig deep, I am sure we will find the evidence too."
- The prime minister himself has given a contract of Rs 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani. Anil Ambani had a debt of Rs 45,000 crore and was bailed out by PM Modi.
- "PM Modi has taken you for a ride... he has taken money out of your pocket, and out of the pocket of the soldiers and jawans of this country, put this country's security at risk to help out a businessman. If this is not a case of corruption, then what is?"
- "I will say it out loud and clear -- the Rafale deal is a corrupt deal. It is full of corruption, and PM Modi is corrupt."