Pics: Ambanis Host Event For Son's Fiancee Radhika Merchant

Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries chairman, and his wife Nita Ambani today hosted the arangetram ceremony of their to-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. Ms merchant is the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant. She got engaged to Anant Ambani in 2019.

An arangetram is a dancer's completion of their formal training in classical dance and their debut on-stage performance. Ms Merchant is a disciple of Guru Bhavana Thakar of Shree Nibha Arts.

At the event, Mukesh Ambani posed with his grandson Prithvi, son Akash and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta. Nita Ambani attended the event in a orange-hued silk saree with a floral print on the border.

Mukesh Ambani with his grandson Prithvi

The event was attended by several industrialists and Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer Singh turned up at the event in a red kurta, along with a matching mask and sunglasses.

Ranveer Singh's sunglasses matched his mask.

Salman Khan, on the other hand went for a more formal look and was seen in a blazer and a dark blue shirt. Salman had returned from the IIFA Awards, which were held in Abu Dhabi, only a few hours ago.

Salman Khan attended the ceremony hours after the IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi.

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray attended the event at Jio World with his mother Rashmi Thackeray and brother Tejas Thackeray.

Aaditya Thackeray, his mother Rashmi Thackeray and brother Tejas Thackeray also attended the event.

Also present at the event were former India cricketer Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge. While the cricketer was seen wearing a pink and white kurta-pyjama, Sagrika opted for a simple beige kurta with a bright red dupatta.

Former India cricketer Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge attended the event at Jio World.

Other attendees included Aamir Khan, television actor Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni, Anil Ambani and wife Tina Ambani.