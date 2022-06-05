Video: Mukesh Ambani With His Grandson Prithvi At Family Event In Mumbai

Mukesh Ambani with his grandson Prithvi at Mumbai's Jio World Centre.

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani today hosted his to-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant's 'Arangetram' ceremony at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The guests at the event were also greeted by a one-year-old host - Mukesh Ambani's grandson Prithvi.

At the event, Mukesh Ambani posed with his grandson Prithvi, son Akash, and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta. The youngest Ambani looked adorable in a pink kurta and was popular among the guests, as well as the paparazzi.

An arangetram is a dancer's completion of their formal training in classical dance and their debut on-stage performance.

Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, got engaged to Anant Ambani in 2019. She performed arangetram at the Jio World Centre's grand theatre.

Bollywood turned up in large numbers at the event. Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan were in attendance.