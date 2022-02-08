Racist Attacks On People From Northeast Being Dealt Strictly: Centre

Home Ministry told Lok Sabha government has been educating people about northeast region

As COVID-19 spread in cities, many instances of racial slur against the people of northeast came to light following which the Home Ministry asked states to act strictly. The Home Ministry today told the Lok Sabha that the government has taken steps to ensure safety of people from the northeast.

"A few such cases were reported to this ministry and all the state and Union Territory governments were requested to sensitise the law enforcement agencies to take appropriate action as per law in any case of harassment," Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai told the Lok Sabha.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor sought a clarification from the ministry whether the government has any proposal or legal recommendations to deal with hate comments, gestures and racial acts faced by them. He asked the government to share details.

Many students from the northeast had been asked to vacate their hostels and rented premises in Delhi and Pune last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry said the government has continuously been educating people about the northeast region.

"The Government of India has taken various steps to ensure safety and security of people from NER residing in different parts of India such as issuance of advisories/instructions to the State/Union Territory (UT) Governments regarding action plan for providing security to people from NER, appointment of Nodal Officers in States/UTs to address the grievances of people from NER," the minister said in a written reply.