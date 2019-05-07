Rabindranath Tagore Birth Anniversary: 10 Quotes From The Noble Laureate

Rabindranath Tagore is often referred as "the Bard of Bengal".

Rabindranath Tagore was born as Robindronath Thakur on May 7, 1861. A poet, musician and artist, the Bengali polymath gave the world "Gitanjali", a beautiful collection of sensitive Bengali poems which won him a Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913. He also composed our national anthem - "Jana Gana Mana". Rabindranath Tagore is famous by many names - Gurudev, Kabiguru, Biswakabi and often referred as "the Bard of Bengal". While the talented Tagore wrote novels, essays, short stories, travelogues, dramas and songs, he is best known for his poetry. Some of Rabindranath Tagore's best known works, apart from Gitanjali, include Gora (Fair-Faced) and Ghare-Baire (The Home and the World), Chokher Bali, Kabuliwallah, The Postmaster and Shesher Kabita, among others.

On Rabindranath Tagores' 158th Birth Anniversary Today, here are 10 inspiring quotes from him:



You can't cross the sea merely by standing and staring at the water. - Rabindranath Tagore



Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only putting out the lamp because the dawn has come. - Rabindranath Tagore

Clouds come floating into my life, no longer to carry rain or usher storm, but to add color to my sunset sky. - Rabindranath Tagore

I slept and dreamt that life was joy. I awoke and saw that life was service. I acted and behold, service was joy. - Rabindranath Tagore

Don't limit a child to your own learning, for he was born in another time. - Rabindranath Tagore

Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom. - Rabindranath Tagore

Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark. - Rabindranath Tagore

Let your life lightly dance on the edges of Time like dew on the tip of a leaf. - Rabindranath Tagore

The butterfly counts not months but moments, and has time enough. - Rabindranath Tagore

A mind all logic is like a knife all blade. It makes the hand bleed that uses it. - Rabindranath Tagore

