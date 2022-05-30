Quiet Dinner With Family: UPSC Exam Topper On Celebration Plans

Shruti Sharma said a quiet dinner with her family would be the best way to celebrate her achievement.

Setting targets and time management are two things that helped Shruti Sharma top the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination.

The final results of the 2021 Civil Services examination were announced today with the top three ranks being filled by women. Ms Sharma topped the exams followed by Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla securing the second and third positions respectively.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Ms Sharma underlined a few things that helped her ace the exam.

"I don't know what exactly worked for me but personally what I tried to do was work on my mains examinations by practicing, looking at previous years' question papers, making notes from newspapers and revising them. I think all of them together helped me clear the exams," she said.

An alumna of St. Stephen's College, Ms Sharma pursued her post-graduation from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Delhi-based Ms Sharma said the Civil Services will provide her with the right tools to make a difference in society.

"I always wanted to do something in which I could give back or do something for society in a more direct form. I think UPSC or Civil Services would provide me with the platform to do that," she said.

"My aim would be to fulfil any responsibility that is bestowed upon me," she added.

"It's definitely a very good feeling that all three top ranked candidates are women. Gradually, we are seeing women making waves not just in bureaucracy but other arenas as well," Ms Sharma said.

Ms Sharma was preparing for the UPSC exam for the last four years and was a student of Jamia Millia Islamia's Residential Coaching Academy.

In terms of preparing for the highly competitive exam, Ms Sharma said that consistency is the key to success.

"Setting targets for yourself, limiting your sources, making your own notes are some things that worked for me. Time management and consistency in whatever you do is very important," she said.

On a lighter note, Ms Sharma said a quiet dinner with her family would be the best way to celebrate her achievement.

"Right now, I would just like to have some quiet time with my family and have dinner together. That would be a celebration for me as I have not spent time with them since the results were declared," she said.