1st-Time MP From Pune Murlidhar Mohol A Junior Minister In Modi 3.0

Murlidhar Mohol became a Corporator for the first time in 2002 (File)

First-time MP from Pune and BJP leader Murlidhar Mohol was inducted as a minister of state in the Narendra Modi government this evening.

The former Pune Mayor defeated Congress's Ravindra Dhangekar, who incidentally had wrested BJP bastion Kasba in a recent Assembly bypoll.

Mr Mohol (49) is a Maratha leader and his victory over Mr Dhanegkar by over 1.23 lakh votes helped the BJP retain Pune, Maharashtra's second-largest city and one of the country's premier industrial and commercial hubs, for the third consecutive time.

He is from the district's Mulshi tehsil and is a graduate of Kolhapur University. He also took wrestling lessons there.

Mr Mohol, who has attended RSS 'shakhas', became a Corporator for the first time in 2002 and headed the standing committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation before becoming Mayor in 2019.

He lost the Assembly polls from the Khadakwasla seat in Pune in 2009.

"I feel fortunate that I got the opportunity to be part of the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I would like to express my gratitude towards the BJP leadership for giving me this opportunity," he said.

