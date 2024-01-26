Queen Elizabeth To Vladimir Putin: Republic Day Chief Guests Over The Years

In 1961, Britain's Queen Elizabeth 11 was the chief guest for the parade.

Over the years, several world leaders have graced their presence at India's Republic Day. This includes former US President Barack Obama, former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

No chief guests were, however, invited between 2021 and 2022 due to the Covid pandemic.

This year, French President Emmanuel Macron is gracing the event as the chief guest.

This marks a unique reciprocal exchange following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France on its National Day in July 2023.

This momentous visit by President Macron culminates the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the Strategic Partnership between India and France.

This visit by President Macron marks the sixth time a French leader has been invited as the Chief Guest at India's Republic Day. This tradition began with President Jacques Chirac in 1976, followed by Valery Giscard d'Estaing in 1980, Nicolas Sarkozy in 2008, and Francois Hollande in 2016.

Here's a list of the chief guests over the years:

2023: Egypt President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi

2020: Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro

2019: South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa

2018: Heads of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) states. These included: Hassanal Bolkiah, Sultan of Brunei; Hun Sen, Prime Minister of Cambodia; Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia; Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister of Laos; Najib Razak, Prime Minister of Malaysia;' Aung San Suu Kyi, State counsellor of Myanmar; Rodrigo Duterte, President of the Philippines; Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of Singapore; Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister of Thailand; Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister of Vietnam.

2017: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

2016: French President Francois Hollande

2015: US President Barack Obama

2014: Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

2013: Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck

2012: Thailand Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra

2007: Russian President Vladimir Putin

2002: Mauritius President Cassam Uteem

1995: South Africa President Nelson Mandela

1971: Tanzania President Julius Nyerere

1967: Afghanistan's King Mohammed Zahir Shah

1961: UK's Queen Elizabeth

1960: USSR President Kliment Voroshilo

1957: Soviet Union Defence Minister Georgy Zhukov

Meanwhile, India is gearing up for a momentous platinum celebration of the country's Republic Day with an enthralling showcase of its military prowess and rich cultural heritage at the majestic 'Kartavya Path' in the national capital.

President Droupadi Murmu will lead the country in the grand celebrations in its journey of Amrit Kaal that began post the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations to commemorate 75 years of the country's independence.

Viksit Bharat's rich cultural diversity, the 'Aatmanirbhar' military prowess and the growing Nari Shakti are the dominating themes of the 90-minute parade that will be graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as Chief Guest.

