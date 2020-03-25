Mumbai Sets Up More Quarantine Centres As Virus Cases Cross 100 In State

BMC has announced setting up of more quarantine centres in the Mumbai. (sevenhillshospital.com)

With a big jump in the number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai's civic body has announced setting up of more quarantine centres in the city to fight the pandemic that has so far infected more than 100 people in the state.

One such quarantine centre has been set up at Mumbai's Seven Hills Hospital, developed exclusively for the treatment of those infected with the virus.

The hospital, which was defunct after a dispute between the BMC and the operator, will now become a 350-bed quarantine facility only for the treatment of COVID-19 positive cases.

The quarantine facility, already ready with 100 beds, is being developed with the help of Reliance group.

The hospital beds are equipped with the required infrastructure and biomedical equipments that include ventilators, pacemakers, dialysis machine and patient monitoring devices.

The medical, paramedic and support staff at the hospital will also be provided by Reliance, reducing pressure on the already stretched civic body.

The Reliance group has also built an isolation facility in Lodhivali on the Mumbai-Pune Highway and handed it over to the district authorities.

The state government is in touch with District officials to look at similar facilities which can be turned into dedicated quarantine centres to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Kasturba Gandhi Hospital, which is the main quarantine centre in the city with 100 beds, has already reached its capacity.

Maharashtra is the worst Coronavirus-hit state with over 100 COVID-19 positive cases.

The Chief Minister has announced a state-wide curfew along with sealing of all district borders and state borders.