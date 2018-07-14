Purvanchal Expressway Will Connect Lucknow To Ghazipur: 5 Facts

Purvanchal Expressway will considerably reduce travel time from eastern Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.

New Delhi: Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh is being touted as India's longest expressway that will connect Lucknow to Ghazipur. Its foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Azamgarh on Saturday. The six-lane Purvanchal Expressway can be expanded to eight lanes. The Purvanchal Expressway project is expected to cost Rs 23,000 crore and is likely to be completed in record three years' time. An air-strip will be constructed in Sultanpur district to facilitate landing of Indian Air Force aircraft in emergency situation.