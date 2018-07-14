Purvanchal Expressway Will Connect Lucknow To Ghazipur: 5 Facts

The Purvanchal Expressway project is expected to cost Rs 23,000 crore and is likely to be completed in record three years' time.

All India | Edited by | Updated: July 14, 2018 15:52 IST
Purvanchal Expressway will considerably reduce travel time from eastern Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.

New Delhi:  Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh is being touted as India's longest expressway that will connect Lucknow to Ghazipur. Its foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Azamgarh on Saturday. The six-lane Purvanchal Expressway can be expanded to eight lanes. The Purvanchal Expressway project is expected to cost Rs 23,000 crore and is likely to be completed in record three years' time. An air-strip will be constructed in Sultanpur district to facilitate landing of Indian Air Force aircraft in emergency situation.
5 Facts about Purvanchal Expressway:

 

  1. The Purvanchal Expressway, which is 340-km-long, will not just increase connectivity but also give a boost to agriculture, commerce, tourism and industries besides social and economic development in the areas through which it will pass.
  2. The Purvanchal Expressway will connect Lucknow with Barabanki, Amethi, Sultanpur, Faizabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur.
  3. The Purvanchal Expressway will be linked with the Lucknow-Agra Expressway and Yamuna Expressway which connects Agra to Delhi and will considerably bring down the travel time between Delhi and eastern Uttar Pradesh.
  4. The Purvanchal Expressway will be linked with Varanasi through a separate link.
  5. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called Purvanchal Expressway to be "the lifeline of development in east Uttar Pradesh".


