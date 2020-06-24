Odisha Police Urges People To Avoid Visiting Puri As ''Darshan'' Not Allowed

The Police had on Monday issued a travel advisory for Puri for June 22 to June 24.

A day after the start of the annual Jagannath Yatra in Odisha, the state Police on Wednesday appealed to people to avoid going to Puri as the "darshan" of the deities is not permitted.

"In view of curfew in part of Puri, all are requested to avoid going to Puri today. It is again reiterated that Darshan of Trinity for devotees is NOT allowed," tweeted Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay.

The administration has also modified the order that restricted vehicular movement in the district on June 24.

The Police had on Monday issued a travel advisory for June 22 to June 24.

"Vehicular traffic will not be permitted into Puri district from 9 pm of 22 June to 2 pm of 24 June except for vehicles on Government duty, Police & Emergency Services. All are requested to co-operate," police had said on Monday.

Later, the district administration modified the restrictions.

"This advisory is modified. Restrictions for travel to Puri on 24 has been withdrawn, however, has put some restrictions for a few areas of Puri Town," a statement from the Puri administration said.