'Pure Love': BJP's Varun Gandhi Wants Sarus Crane Reunited With 'Friend'

A video of Arif visiting the bird in Kanpur went viral yesterday.

BJP MP Varun Gandhi today urged the authorities in Uttar Pradesh to reunite a Sarus crane with the man who had rescued it.

The bird had been separated from Arif Khan and shifted to Kanpur zoo by the forest department officials who had claimed that the endangered species needs to live in natural environment.

Days after the sarus crane was shifted to Kanpur zoo, reports emerged that the bird was not eating food properly.

A video of Arif visiting the bird in Kanpur went viral yesterday. The video shows Arif standing outside the bird's enclosure. The sarus, meanwhile, is seen jumping in excitement. The bird even spreads its wings and tries to find a way out.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Varun Gandhi said the bird should be given back to Arif. "Their love is pure, the bird should not be caged," he tweeted in hindi.

"Give back the bird it's sky, freedom and friend," he said.

सारस और आरिफ की कहानी खास है!



एक दूसरे को सामने पा कर इन दोनों दोस्तों की ख़ुशी बता रही है कि इनका प्रेम कितना निश्छल और पवित्र है।



यह खूबसूरत जीव स्वच्छंद आकाश में उड़ने के लिए बना है, पिंजरे में रहने के लिये नहीं।



उसे उसका आसमान, उसकी आजादी और उसका मित्र वापिस लौटा दीजिए। pic.twitter.com/kwUCYn4q2Q — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) April 12, 2023

Earlier, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav had also met Arif Khan. He had said that UP forest department action shows that BJP finds happiness by giving sorrow to others.

"The BJP people do not love the environment of love, whether it is love between man and man or between man and bird. Those who find their happiness by giving sorrow to others can never be happy," Akhilesh Yadav tweeted.

Arif had rescued the endangered bird and nursed it back to health.

Videos of the crane following Arif everywhere and flying alongside his motorcycle had been widely shared on social media and the bond between man and bird had become a head turner with passersby clicking videos and photos of the duo.