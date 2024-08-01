'We Haven't Even Reached...': Kerala Governor's Grim Warning On Wayanad

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan spoke to NDTV on Wayanad landslides

The extent of devastation caused by landslides in Kerala's Wayanad is not known yet, as rescue teams have not even reached the settlement first struck by the landslides, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan told NDTV as the death count in the calamity crossed the 200 mark.

The Governor said that the bodies recovered so far are mostly from a village that was devastated because the Chaliyar river changed its course. "The river changed its course because of the landslides and ravaged a village. These bodies have been recovered from that village. But we have not been able to reach the first village which has been ravaged by the landslide," he said.

This village, the Governor said, has been cut off after a bridge leading to it was washed away. "The Army engineering unit is trying to build a Bailey bridge (a portable bridge) and this may be completed within a few hours," he said, adding that it is not possible to properly assess the scale of damage till the bridge is built. "It is not possible because we have not been able to reach the first site affected by the landslide," he said.

The Governor said Army is now building a Bailey bridge to reach the settlement

The Governor stressed that the village struck first by the landslide is "not a remote village". "It is in a hilly area, but it is not remote. It is part of a town area. It is a 100-year-old settlement."

Asked about Union Home Minister Amit Shah's claim that the Centre had sent landslide alerts to Kerala days before the calamity struck, the Governor said, "Yesterday was not the time to take stock of these things. So I am not in a position to go into that issue. This is the time to share the grief of the people, to meet patients, their relatives."

Mr Shah's remark has sparked a political blame game, with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan refuting the Home Minister's remark and stressing that the Centre's warning came hours after tragedy struck. The Governor refused to comment on this, but said, "If the Home Minister is saying warnings were issued, I have no reason to doubt it."

The Governor said rescue and relief are in full swing. "Camps have been set up. Everybody is being taken there. And this includes not only those who have been affected. The river has changed its course, it may change further. So, all those who live on the banks of this new course have also been removed," he said.

Mr Khan praised doctors of government and private hospitals in the area, who are working tirelessly to save those affected by the calamity. "And of course, our Army, Navy and Air Force personnel. They are taking risk and doing great work."