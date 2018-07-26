Punjab Victim Of 'Narco Terrorism', Grant It Special Status: Minister

Punjab Health Minister Brahm Mohindra has sought special status for the state. (File)

Punjab has sought "special category status" for itself on the grounds of being "a victim" of "narco-terrorism by Pakistan", triggering a pervasive drug menace there.

The clamour for grant of special category status to the state, making it eligible for allocation of higher share of Central funds, was raised by Punjab Health Minister Brahm Mohindra in a letter to Union Health Minister JP Nadda.

"The drug menace has gripped different sections of the society irrespective of the caste, creed, religion and economic status," said Mr Mohindra in his letter, adding that "the malady of drug abuse prevails more in the border districts of Ferozepur, Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur and Amritsar."

"The youth of Punjab are becoming victims of this narco-terrorism which is directly impacting the economic growth of the state. Punjab has emerged as the biggest victim of a proxy war waged against it by Pakistan, which has used drugs as its silent weapon," he wrote in his letter.

"In this scenario, you would appreciate that it would not be unjustified, if I place my request for consideration of Punjab under special category states that would make it eligible for grant of higher share of funds from the Centre...," Mr Mohindra told Union Health Minister in his letter.

Mr Mohindra pleaded with the Centre "for at least restoring its (Punjab's) share to the previous ratio of 75:25 which shall greatly aid our efforts to bring welfare schemes for the residents of our state."

Seeking the special category status for Punjab, the state health minister also compared it with the other special category states of Jammu & Kashmir, the hilly states and the north eastern ones to argue his case for greater allocation of central grants "due to its disturbed status, difficult terrain or its border with Pakistan."

The minister rued in his letter that "despite bordering with Pakistan and having borne a double whammy of overt terrorism in the past and narco-terrorism in present", besides "having a huge locational disadvantage and challenging security scenario," Punjab "has always been ignored by the Government of India".