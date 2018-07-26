Punjab Lawmaker Claims To Receive Threats From Canada Over Drug Campaign

Mr Bains, a legislator from Atam Nagar in Ludhiana, wrote to the Punjab home secretary seeking a probe to trace the origin of the threat letter.

Chandigarh: 

Lok Insaf Party (LIP) MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains on Wednesday claimed to have received a letter from Canada threatening him to stop the campaign against illegal drugs or face consequences.

Mr Bains, a legislator from Atam Nagar in Ludhiana, wrote to the Punjab home secretary seeking a probe to trace the origin of the threat letter.

He claimed that the letter appeared to have been sent from Surrey in Canada.

The lawmaker said he was asked to halt the campaign he was running against the drug mafia and drug smugglers in Punjab or face consequences.

Mr Bains said he submitted the threat letter to the additional director general of police (security) in Chandigarh. 

