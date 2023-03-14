Punjab To Send Report To Centre On PM Modi's Security Breach

The Centre had recently sent a missive to the state regarding the matter.

The Punjab government will soon send an action taken report to the Centre over a security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state in January last year, a top official here said today.

The action being contemplated is based on the findings submitted by a Supreme Court-appointed committee which probed the security breach during Modi's visit.

"We have received the report of the committee (court-appointed), which has held some officers responsible for the lapses in security. We will soon send the action taken report (to the Centre) in this regard," Chief Secretary V K Janjua told reporters here.

Asked whether nine state police officials, including a former DGP, have been reportedly indicted in the report and if action will be taken against all, the chief secretary said, "Whatever action is deemed as per law will be taken".

Asked whether charge sheets will be filed against these officials, Janjua said, "Whatever action under the law has to be taken will be taken".

The file will go to the chief minister for his approval before action is initiated, he said in response to a question.

To another question, he said punishments to the erring officials can include stopping increments, demotion and in worse case dismissal if they are still in service.

However, he said everyone will be given a hearing to defend themselves.

To a question, he said the lapses on part of the erring officials have been elaborated in the report.

On January 5, 2022, Prime Minister Modi's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur after which he returned from Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

Punjab's Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema told reporters that action will be taken against the erring officials in the matter.

Targeting the Congress, Mr Cheema also said the then Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government had failed in ensuring security of the prime minister.

The BJP had also targeted the previous Congress government in Punjab over the incident and after the top court-appointed committee gave its report last year, many party leaders had accused the Channi government of playing with the prime minister's security.

The top court on January 12 last year had appointed the committee to probe the breach, saying these questions cannot be left to "one-sided inquiries" as they needed "judicially trained independent minds" to investigate.

