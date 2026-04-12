Punjab To Add Over 1,260 Buses To State Fleet Under Kilometre Scheme: Minister

Punjab Finance and Transport minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Sunday said the state government is set to add a fleet of 659 buses to the state-owned Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) and 606 buses to PUNBUS.

Cheema said 250 buses were recently added to the fleet under the 'Kilometer (KM) Scheme'.

Under the Kilometre scheme, the private individuals owning these buses were given the freedom to have their vehicles fabricated according to their own preferences, provided they strictly complied with all government standards and safety norms, he said.

The minister said, "PRTC is currently going through an active tender process to procure an additional 309 standard buses alongside 100 Midi buses, ensuring a comprehensive upgrade to the regional transport infrastructure." Providing a breakdown of the 606 buses designated for PUNBUS/Punjab Roadways, the minister outlined a systematic procurement plan designed to optimise operations.

Of total, 387 buses will be directly added to the general PUNBUS fleet to immediately address the growing demand across various routes, while the remaining additions will be executed under the KM scheme to further boost operational efficiency and route coverage," Cheema said in a statement.

"This specific phase includes the induction of 19 Volvo buses and 100 HVAC buses, ensuring comfortable travel options for passengers," he added.

Furthermore, this expansion will be rounded out with the addition of 100 ordinary buses under the KM scheme, bringing the grand total of new PUNBUS vehicles to 606, he said.

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