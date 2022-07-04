Punjab Singer's Shooter Posed With Cartridges Spelling Out 'Moose Wala'

Ankit Sirsa allegedly shot Sidhu Moose Wala from the closest range and fired six bullets

The youngest of the shooters involved in singer Sidhu Moose Wala's killing, Ankit Sirsa, has been arrested. He was described by the police as the "main shooter" in the murder.

Ankit Sirsa, 18, was arrested last night from the bus terminal ISBT in Delhi. He is a member of convicted gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, the police said.

He allegedly shot Sidhu Moose Wala from the closest range and fired six bullets. His associate Sachin Virmani has also been arrested.

Sidhu Moose Wala, 28, was shot dead on May 29 by a group of attackers at a village in Punjab. His body had 19 bullet wounds and he died within 15 minutes of being shot.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, said to have planned the murder from jail, is the main accused in the killing.

Delhi police sources say Ankit Sirsa went closest to the singer, who was driving an SUV, and fired with both hands.

In photos, Ankit is seen holding a gun with cartridges spelling out "Moose Wala". He also poses with an AK-47 and other guns in several pictures.

He was the "most desperate" of the lot, the police said.

He alleged received instructions to kill Moose Wala a day before from Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi. Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's murder in a Facebook post soon after the crime.

Delhi police had earlier arrested three from Kutch in Gujarat. The accused were identified as Priyavrat alias Fauji (26), a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, Kashish (24), also from the state's Jhajjar district, and Keshav Kumar (29), a resident of Bhatinda in Punjab.