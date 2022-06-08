Punjab Restores Security Of 424 VVIPs Days After Sidhu Moose Wala Murder

The Punjab government had curtailed the security cover in the wake of "Ghallughara week"

The security cover of 424 VVIPs in Punjab was restored, days after singer Sidhu Moose Wala - whose security cover was curtailed - was shot dead.

The Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, was heavily slammed over curtailing security for VVIPs. The opposition also attacked the government for making names of the protectees "public".

The Punjab government had curtailed the security cover in the wake of "Ghallughara week" and the anniversary of Operation Bluestar, which was carried out by the Army to flush out terrorists from the Golden Temple complex in June 1984.

At that time, the Punjab Police had said that the security personnel were "being withdrawn on a purely temporary basis in connection with an emergent law and order duty".

The Punjab Police said it has arrested eight people so far in connection with the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala.

On May 29, Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district. The state police had termed the incident a case of an inter-gang rivalry and had said the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind it.