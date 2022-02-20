'Made All Efforts': Charanjit Channi's Gurdwara Visit Before Punjab Vote

Charanjit Singh Channi is contesting from Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur constituencies today.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday offered prayers at Gurudwara Sri Katalgarh Sahib in Kharar ahead of polling and said that his government has made all efforts to do the most in the short span of time he got and rest is the will of the people.

Notably, Mr Channi is contesting from Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur constituencies today.

Speaking to the reporters, the Chief Minister said, "I have come to pray for the well-being of everyone and Punjab. The leadership was of the party during the campaign. It'll now be the will of the almighty and people, we've made all efforts."

After weeks of high voltage poll campaigning for Punjab Assembly elections, over 2.14 crore voters of the state will decide the fate of 1304 candidates in the fray from 117 constituencies on Sunday.

Polling began across 117 seats in the state at 7 am today.

The counting of the votes will take place on March 10.