Punjab Policeman Caught Red-Handed Accepting Rs 50,000 In Bribe

A trap was laid and the head constable was arrested on while accepting the bribe from the complainant in presence of two official witnesses, police said.

All India | | Updated: August 12, 2018 00:07 IST
A case has been registered against the accused under Prevention of Corruption Act. (Representational)

Chandigarh: 

A policeman at Sadar police station in Tarn Taran district's Patti, 232 km from Chandigarh, was arrested today for accepting a bribe in a drug case, police said.

Vigilance bureau detectives arrested Head Constable Balwinder Singh red-handed while accepting Rs 50,000 as bribe, they said.

Palwinder Singh, a resident of Teacher colony in Faridkot had complained to the vigilance bureau that the head constable had demanded Rs one lakh bribe to help his brother in a drug peddling case, and the deal was struck at Rs 50,000.

After verifying the complaint, a trap was laid and the head constable was arrested on while accepting the bribe from the complainant in presence of two official witnesses, police said.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at vigilance bureau police station in Amritsar and further investigation was underway, they said.

