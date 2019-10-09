1 Dead As Punjab Cops Attacked Trying To Arrest Drug Supplier In Haryana

Punjab Police team had gone to arrest the drug supplier on the basis on information given by two accused

A man was killed and seven policemen were injured on Wednesday as villagers in Haryana's Sirsa district clashed with a Punjab Police team that had gone there to arrest a drug supplier. The incident saw an exchange of fire and the locals brutally assaulting the cops and torching their vehicle.

The incident took place at 5 am when the seven-member team of the Punjab Police was attacked by villagers during a raid at the house of alleged drug supplier Kulwinder Singh, the Haryana Police said, adding that a magisterial probe has been ordered.

The team had gone to arrest Kulwinder Singh on the basis on information given by two accused that they had purchased 6,000 tramadol tablets from him.

An exchange of fire took place between policemen and some villagers, leading to death of Jagga Singh, who is believed to be the uncle of Kulwinder Singh, and bullet injuries to two Punjab Police personnel, officials said.

Video clips purportedly of the incident surfaced on social media showing the policemen being brutally attacked with iron rods, sticks, bricks and sharp-edged weapons.

They were kicked and slapped by a group of villagers and dragged on the street. Their vehicle was also torched.

The personnel were later rescued by Haryana Police. Punjab Inspector General of Police Arun Kumar Mittal said they have given the statements of the injured to their Haryana counterparts to take action against accused.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Police described the raid conducted in the village without informing local police as a "procedural lapse".

A spokesperson of Haryana Police said Bathinda Police should have sought help by informing the local police before going to conduct the raid. "But no such information was given to the Sirsa police in this case, which shows a procedural lapse on the part of Bathinda Police," he said, adding that Haryana Police was investigating the matter.

Punjab Police, which was attacked by villagers, opened fire in self-defence and villagers also fired gun shots at them in which police personnel were injured, the Haryana Police spokesperson said.

After complaints were filed from both sides, the Haryana Police has taken up the matter with the Punjab Police at the highest level and all aspects of the case are being investigated.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.