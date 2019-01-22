Punjab Police Puts Jailed Don-Turned-Politician Mukhtar Ansari in Custody

Mukhtar Ansari was arrested by Punjab police on Mohali-based builder's complaint of extortion against him

Jailed BSP lawmaker Mukhtar Ansari from was remanded to the custody of Punjab police Tuesday by a Mohali court.

Judicial Magistrate Amit Bakshi remanded Ansari to the custody of Punjab police for two days.

Ansari, lodged in a Uttar Pradesh jail, was arrested by the Punjab police on Mohali-based builder's complaint of extortion against him, said officials.

The jailed don-turned-politician was brought to Mohali after a warrant issued by Uttar Pradesh court and produced before the Mohali court.

A case of extortion and criminal intimidation under sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered in the Mataur police station in Mohali on the builder's complaint, the officials said.

Police, however, refused to divulge any information about the case, saying the matter was under investigation.