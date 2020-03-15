41-Year-Old Punjab Man Traveling To Amritsar From Malaysia Dies Mid-Air

The exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained, an official said (Representational)

A 41-year-old Punjab man, returning to Amritsar from Malaysia, was declared dead after his flight landed in Amritsar, officials said on Sunday.

A native of Punjab's Gurdaspur district, Hukam Singh's flight landed in Amritsar late Saturday night.

Amritsar's Civil Surgeon Parbdeep Kaur Johal said Mr Singh's body has been kept at the government hospital in Amritsar. It will be handed over to his family after an autopsy is conducted, she said.

Dr Parbdeep Kaur Johal said the passenger was shifted to a hospital near the airport immediately after the flight landed and doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The exact cause of his death will be known only after the autopsy, she added.

According to the family, Mr Singh is believed to have suffered sudden chest pain and subsequently a message was conveyed to the international airport authorities in Amritsar and an ambulance was kept ready before the flight landed.

Immediately after the landing of the flight, the family members shifted him in an ambulance to a private hospital near the airport where Mr Singh was declared dead on arrival.