Punjab Official Who Was Beaten Up While Distributing Bills, Dies

The official died at a private hospital in Ludhiana where he was being treated (Representational)

A water department official in Punjab, who was assaulted last month while distributing bills at a village in the state's Sangrur district, has succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said Monday.

Labh Singh (57) was allegedly thrashed by some locals while he was distributing water bills in Bishangarh village in Malerkotla on June 16, police said.

He was admitted at a private hospital in Ludhiana where he was undergoing treatment. He died on Sunday, they said.

He was assaulted following an argument by one Manohar Lal and his family members, a video of which went viral on social media, officials said.

Three persons were then booked, including Manohar, and after the death a murder case has been registered against them, said Yogi Raj, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Malerkotla).

Manohar has been arrested, while efforts are on to nab the other two, the officer said.

