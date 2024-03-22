8 Die After Drinking Toxic Liquor In Punjab, 12 Hospitalised

As many as 8 people died and 12 others are currently undergoing treatment in the hospital after allegedly consuming spurious liquor and arrested four for selling illicit liquor in Punjab's Sangrur, officials said on Thursday.

The four accused have been identified as Sukhvinder alias Sukhi and Manpreet alias Manni from Village Gujran, Gulaal Singh from Village Umrewal, and Harmanpreet Singh from Village Taipur.

Speaking to ANI about the incident, Special Director General of Police, DGP (Law and Order), Arpit Shukla, said, "Yesterday morning, police received information that many people were falling ill. Immediately, local administration and police teams reached the village and the intoxicated persons were immediately shifted to the hospital. unfortunately, 8 people died and 12 others are undergoing treatment."

"An FIR was registered and an investigation began. The Sangrur Deputy Commissioner ordered a Magisterial Enquiry, which is being headed by the SDM and the report will be submitted to us soon, " said the DGP.

The official further said that a raid was carried out at the residence of Harmanpreet Singh and large quantities of ethanol, packaging machines, empty bottles, caps, and labels of various brands of liquor were recovered.

Further details on the matter are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)