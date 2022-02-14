'Don't Experiment, Choose Congress': Rahul Gandhi Appeals In Punjab

Why doesn't Narendra Modi not talk about employment, said Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday cautioned people against going for any "experiment" in the Punjab assembly polls, saying that maintaining peace was most important for the state and only his party was capable of it.

Addressing a poll rally in Hoshiarpur, Mr Gandhi asserted that his party understands Punjab very well and can take the state forward.

The Congress leader also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over unemployment, saying he does not talk about it and black money in his election speeches.

Mr Gandhi also attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his statement on the drug menace in Punjab, and asked him why he did not speak on the subject when his party's previous alliance partner Shiromani Akali Dal was in power in the state.

Mr Gandhi also promised that the drug problem would be wiped out from Punjab if his party returns to power.

Mr Gandhi said Punjab is a "sensitive" state, and it is only the Congress which knows how to protect peace in the state.

"Punjab's peace is the most important thing. Remember, this is not a laboratory. It is not a place to carry out an experiment.

"You understand the Congress party. It can take everyone along and maintain peace. We have experience in doing so. This is not the time to experiment,” said Mr Gandhi, while seeking a clear mandate to bring his party to power in the state again.

Taking on the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, Mr Gandhi said it does not understand Punjab and cannot take care of the state.

"They cannot take care of Punjab and they do not know how to do it. Only the Congress can take care of Punjab. The Congress can maintain peace in Punjab.

"We deeply understand Punjab. We know that the most important thing for Punjab is peace, brotherhood and unity and for this, the Congress party can do anything,” he said.

Deriding the AAP over its claims of setting up mohalla clinics, Gandhi said everyone saw the state of affairs during the second wave of COVID-19 in Delhi.

"If they (AAP) changed Delhi's picture, why would Congress workers have to provide oxygen cylinders to people during the second wave of Covid. The AAP government in Delhi completely failed during Covid," he said.

Mr Gandhi targeted the Centre over the demonetisation and goods and services tax, alleging that only two-three billionaires benefited from it.

Stating that Congress party's chief ministerial face Charanjit Singh Channi understands poverty well, Mr Gandhi said Mr Channi will lead a government of poor people, farmers, small traders and small and medium businesses, not of 'arabpatis' (billionaires).

"We have Punjab elections before us. This is not an ordinary election. You have to elect a new government,” said Gandhi. Hitting out at the Centre, he said, "In the country today, unemployment is rising in every state." He said at the time of demonetization, the Modi government had said it was a fight against black money.

"He (PM) used to say 2 crore jobs will be given to the youth,” said Mr Gandhi and asked the gathering whether they got it. Why doesn't Narendra Modi not talk about employment and why does he not speak about black money in his speeches," he asked.

The Congress leader recalled how the SAD and the BJP had made fun of him when he had raised the drug problem issue in Punjab.

Mr Gandhi also recalled how the BJP had mocked him when he had cautioned how adversely Covid would impact India.

"They said Rahul Gandhi is lying in Punjab,” said Mr Gandhi.

"When I raised this (drugs) issue, then it was your friends who were in power," Mr Gandhi said, adding, "at that time, you were protecting them and did not utter even a word." Mr Gandhi said, "I kept telling them (Centre) to start preparing to deal with Covid, but they did not listen.

Mr Gandhi said the people have been told a "lie" on Covid deaths and the actually number of fatalities is five to seven times more than what has been officially announced.

Apparently referring to the registration of NDPS case against Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia, Gandhi said, "We will continue to take action and wipe out drugs from Punjab,” said Gandhi.

Mr Gandhi further said, "Our government is not of two or three billionaires. If our government was of two to three billionaires, then in Punjab, the Congress party would not have stood against farm laws.

"Our government is pro-farmer which is why we stood with farmers and tried to stop these agri laws in Parliament.” He lauded Punjab farmers for agitating against the farm laws and said, "Had you not forced the repeal of these laws, then not only Punjab but farmers around India would have suffered losses".

He also said the Congress government even gave compensation to the families of farmers who died during the agitation.

"I had earlier said that Narendra Modi will have to withdraw these farm laws because I know the strength of farmers. What I say is with careful thought,” said Mr Gandhi.

Mr Gandhi also listed various decisions, including reducing electricity tariff and fuel prices, taken by the Channi-led government, providing benefitting to people worth Rs 3,200 crore.

Referring to Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu's statement during the rally promising to wipe out monopolies in cable and transport, Mr Gandhi promised to break these monopolies if Congress returns to power.

