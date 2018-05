Navjot Singh Sidhu was unhurt while two media persons got injured. (File)

Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu had a narrow escape when a stray bull attacked a group of people standing with him outside a temple in Amritsar on Wednesday, police said. The minister had gone to inspect the ongoing beautification project in Durgiana temple when the incident occurred.He was chatting with some media persons when the stray bull attacked them, the police said, adding that Mr Sidhu was unhurt while two media persons got minor injuries.